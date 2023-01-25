‘We know life is to be loved’ — group from University of Delaware offers reflection from ‘March for Life’

Three members of the traveling party from St. Thomas More Oratory on the campus of the University of Delaware offered impressions of their trip to March for Life in Washington Jan. 20.

Tiffany Tran, physician’s assistant, and former Newark resident

As a recent graduate working in medicine, it’s been easy to lose hope that I am part of a pro-life generation given that the society in which we live claims that “abortion is healthcare.”

As a healthcare professional, I took an oath with a duty to “do no harm.” Even before taking that oath, I’ve had the duty, along with all human beings, to uphold the sacredness of my life and the lives of my brothers and sisters.

Today, attending the 50th annual March For Life in Washington, it was easy to find hope that I am not alone. The witness of the countless marchers standing in solidarity along the National Mall struck me with a profound sense of peace that God is with us. The voices of the passionate speakers reminded me that people care and God cares even more. The presence of St. Gianna Beretta Molla’s own daughter reminded me that there are still living saints among us.

We are all called to be the voice for the voiceless, we are all called to be saints. I think Casey, the twin sister of Sr. Mary Casey of the Sisters of Life who was born with Down Syndrome, said it best when she exclaimed, “I love my life!”

Today, I have a stronger sense of hope that we are a generation that can choose life because we know that life is to be loved.

Matthew Yeingst, University of Delaware junior and president of the Catholic resident student organization

Before going to Washington D.C., we started off the day with an early Mass at 7 a.m. at the student parish on the University of Delaware campus.

It was a great way to start the day and to pray for the souls of the unborn before going to be physically present at the march to supplement our prayers with physical presence at the capitol building.

We got on the bus at 7:45 am and were on our way. Two hours later and we finally arrived at the capital of the nation. We got out and the first thing a couple of us did was talk to some Knights of Columbus where we got some beanies and other cool things they were handing out. The best part about this event is that everyone is so friendly and it’s just a lot of genuine people coming out to support children having the chance they deserve.

While waiting for the speakers at the main platform, me and two other guys from the group explored the surrounding area and got to talk to a lot of different groups of people busing in from different states and schools and it was a fun, unique experience.

After talking to people from all over the country we headed back to hear what the speakers had to say. There is always something amazing that I can take back from each of their speeches. My personal favorite this year was when the daughter of St. Gianna Beretta Molla spoke to us. Her mother sacrificed her own life to have her child and it is just so amazing to hear such a story about a brave woman like that.

After all the speakers were done, we all started marching our way up toward the left side of the capitol building where we crossed in front of it and then headed up toward the right side of the Supreme Court. It was so cool being to finally say we walked past the capitol building since this is the first year that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

We experienced some people yelling at us here and there, but it was easy enough to just ignore them and hope that they soften their hearts some day. By the end of the day we had trouble finding our bus which was a fun little adventure but it turned out fine. It was a successful day to say the least and I am glad to say that this isn’t my first year going and it won’t be my last!

John Bounds, University of Delaware graduate and area resident

This was my first march for life. I liked it. It was an opportunity to meet so many Catholic people and be immersed in a culture of life. It was smaller than years past but there is less urgency now to appeal to the federal level because Roe v Wade was overturned. I have a new desire to march in my home state and change the hearts of people here. An unexpected joy was seeing so many Catholic people who I have met and look up to, like seminarians, the Sisters of Life, and the Franciscans of the Renewal.