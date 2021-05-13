Anna Garcia scores all four goals in Archmere’s 4-2 soccer win over Delaware Military: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere, ranked third in Division II girls soccer in Delaware by Delaware Live, celebrated Senior Day with a chance to win the Diamond State Athletic Conference. They made it happen as senior Anna Garcia scored four goals to lead the Auks to a 4-2 win over Delaware Military Academy on May 12.

The Seahawks struck first in the 18th minute as Ashlee Hughes scored to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Auks got some good looks to equalize but Madison Lemanski made a great diving stop in the 22nd minute. The Auks did score in the 34th minute as Garacia blasted a shot past a diving Lemanski.

The Seahawks answered as a player was taken down in the box in the 39th minute, leading to a penalty kick. Gabriella Ziegler put a great shot past a diving Abigail Jones, who almost got a piece of the ball, but the goal gave the Seahawks a 2-1 lead at the half.

The second half belonged to Garcia. She tied it in the 46th minute off a feed from Emma Gioffre. Then she gave the Auks their first lead in the 72nd and added an insurance goal three minutes later.

The Auks outshot the Seahawks, 12-7, and had a 5-2 advantage on corner kicks. Jones had five saves. The Auks improved to 10-1 and will host Saint Mark’s on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Lemanski stopped eight shots for DMA. The Seahawks finished the regular season at 8-5-1 and will find out if they are one of the 12 Division II teams to play in the state tournament when the brackets are released on Sunday.

All photos by Jason Winchell.