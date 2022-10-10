Catholic high school field hockey teams prepare for annual Turf Bowl event

As the girls’ fall high school sports progress toward the postseason, the various field hockey teams will display their talents this weekend at the University of Delaware. Rullo Stadium will be the site of the annual Turf Bowl, giving teams from all over the state the chance to play at a Division I collegiate venue.

On the volleyball court, the Catholic high schools continue with their challenging schedules. And cross country gets ready for the Joe O’Neill Invitational, which brings nearly every high school team to northern New Castle County for the biggest meet of the season.

Field hockey

Monday

Archmere (8-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-3), 4 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Tuesday

Milford (4-4-1) at Saint Mark’s (5-3), 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (0-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Delmarva Christian (1-5) at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Tatnall (9-0) vs. Padua, 3:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Delaware Military (7-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Auks host the Seahawks in a match that could decide the Diamond State Athletic Conference champion depending on how DMA does two days prior vs. Middletown. Both Archmere and the Seahawks score six goals per contest and have been stingy in giving up offense to opponents.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (1-7), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (3-4) at Ursuline (2-5), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Brandywine (2-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (0-5), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Smyrna (7-1), 10:30 a.m. at Rullo Stadium, University of Delaware

Padua vs. Cape Henlopen (7-1), 1:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, University of Delaware

Sunday

Brandywine vs. Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m. at Rullo Stadium, University of Delaware

St. Elizabeth vs. MOT Charter, 2 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, University of Delaware

Conrad (5-3) vs. Ursuline, 6:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium, University of Delaware

Volleyball

Tuesday

Padua (3-4) at Garnet Valley (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Archmere (6-2) at Caravel (6-3), 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Ursuline (3-6), 7 p.m.

Smyrna (9-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-0), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans play their last home game before a four-match road trip, and it comes against one of the contenders for Saint Mark’s state title. The Eagles have hitters Elise Carter and Anna Richardson to test the Spartans’ defense. Libero Taylor Holly of Saint Mark’s can expect a busy night.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

MOT Charter (5-3) at St. Elizabeth (2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (5-2), 6:15 p.m.

Padua at Newark Charter (8-1), 6:15 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (4-4), 5 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Delaware Military (8-2), 4 p.m.

Cross country

Friday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth, Padua and Ursuline at Joe O’Neill Invitational, 3 p.m. at Bellevue State Park