Delaware Military basketball gets road win at Padua: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua and Delaware Military Academy made sure to make every second count in their basketball game on Jan. 21. The Pandas came back from an eight-point second-half deficit to make it a one-possession game, but the Seahawks held on for a 41-38 win.

The Seahawks scored the final five points of the first half, taking a one-point lead on a three-pointer by Sophia Manuel before Abbygayle Riddell laid one in after a great assist from Tavi Prado. The lead was 20-17 at the break.

After Padua’s Abby Hayes’ left-handed layup bought the Pandas to within one at 22-21, the Seahawks started to pull away. Prado hit a three, and Maya Hill banked a shot off the glass. Hill then added an assist on a field goal for Marisa Edevane to extend the run to seven and the lead to eight.

The Pandas went through a shooting drought in the third before Grace Trerotola drained a corner three, and Padua trailed, 31-26, heading into the fourth.

DMA was held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, but they managed to stay on top thanks in large part to their ability to rebound and shoot free throws. Paige Degnan scored for Padua early on, making the score 31-28, but the next points would not come until 3:47 remained on two free throws from Hill.

Emme Mulvena and Degnan each hit triples, with Degnan’s getting Padua to within two at 36-34 with 53 seconds left. After three Seahawks free throws, Trerotola banked in an unlikely left-handed runner with 12 ticks left.

Prado got those back from the free throw line, and it looked like the result was safe. But Hayes raced downcourt and sent in an off-balance left-handed runner off the glass, getting fouled in the process. With the Pandas down three, Hayes intentionally missed the free throw, but her shot did not hit the rim, giving possession to DMA. The Seahawks finally missed two from the line, but there were just four-tenths of a second remaining, and a desperation heave fell far short.

Prado led the way with 11 for the Seahawks, and Manuel added 8. DMA improved to 9-2 and hosts St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Pandas got 9 from Trerotola and 7 from Degnan. Padua (5-8) visits Tatnall on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.