Delaware Military softball scores eight in sixth inning to best Saint Mark’s

MILLTOWN — An eight-run sixth inning, plus another marquis performance from pitcher Graceyn Frost, carried Delaware Military Academy past Saint Mark’s, 10-0, in nonconference softball on May 6. The Seahawks posted their 11th shutout win of the season in the six-inning contest.

The Spartans were playing their second game without standout pitcher Ryleigh Thomas, who is injured. But Saint Mark’s, a team with just one junior and one senior, held its own with the mighty Seahawks through the first five innings. Emma Fauerbach, one of seven freshman playing for the Spartans, gave up a leadoff single to Angelina Dell’Oso, who moved to second on a walk. She took third base on a fly out, then scored on a passed ball.

Fauerbach pitched around trouble in the second and third innings. She got some help from her outfield, which tracked down several fly balls during the game, and her infield helped her in the third, cutting down a runner at home, then finishing the inning with a forceout at third.

Dell’Oso drove in a run in the fourth inning with a single. That brought home Lillian Wenzel, who had walked and stole second.

The floodgates opened in the fifth for DMA. Frost and Dell’Oso both singled to open the frame, and Gabriela Campbell knocked both in with a double. Campbell scored on a single by Julia Farris, and Olivia Datilio relieved Fauerbach. Three singles, a hit batter and an error ensued, scoring another five runs. Both Alexandria Delcollo and Hannah Navarro had two-run singles during the inning. Datilio settled down and retired three straight batters to get out of the inning.

Frost, meanwhile, dominated in the circle. Sixteen of the Spartans’ 18 outs came on strikeouts. Pia Perrone and Morgan Hall both flew out in the fourth. Perrone was robbed of a hit by Campbell, who made a sliding catch in right. Frost hit Perrone with a pitch in the first inning for the only Saint Mark’s baserunner.

It was the latest in a stellar season for the senior, who will play her college ball at the University of Delaware. She has pitched four no-hitters, two combined no-hitters and a perfect game, along with three one-hitters.

Campbell was on base four times, with two hits, a run scored and two batted in. Dell’Oso had three hits, scoring twice and driving one in, and Sara Sobocinski also had two hits and a run scored. The Seahawks (12-2) travel to Red Lion for a prime-time matchup on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Spartans fell to 10-4. They look to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday at home against Delcastle at noon.

