DIAA swimming and diving championships highlight week for Catholic high school sports teams

The next state championship on the docket is swimming and diving, which takes place beginning Tuesday evening at McKean High School with preliminary diving. The finals are Saturday at the University of Delaware, with the girls taking the early time slot this year.

There are a few basketball games remaining to be played as the regular season comes to an end. Teams can help their seeding with wins and bonus points. The premier game of the week takes place at Archmere on Tuesday evening, where the Auks’ girls host Tatnall in a battle between contenders.

Finally, the wrestling postseason continues this week with conference championships.

Swimming

Wednesday

DIAA girls championship preliminary round, 6 p.m. at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware

Thursday

DIAA boys championship preliminary round, 6 p.m. at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware

Saturday

DIAA girls championship, 11 a.m. at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware

DIAA boys championship, 6 p.m. at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware

Boys

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, St. Elizabeth, Saint Mark’s and Salesianum in the Independent Conference championship, Wilmington Friends School

Basketball

Monday

Caravel (13-6) at St. Elizabeth (12-7), 7:15 p.m. The Buccaneers and Vikings close out the regular season at the St. E Center. This game should feature some up-and-down action as the teams fine tune for the postseason.

Tuesday

Archmere (12-7) at Concord (6-11), 4:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (9-10) at Hodgson (11-7), 5 p.m.

Thursday

MIAA semifinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, time TBA

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Howard (13-5) at St. Elizabeth (9-10), 6 p.m.

Tatnall (15-3) at Archmere (16-3), 6:15 p.m. Two of the top teams in the state meet just days before the state tournament field is announced. The focus will be down low, where all-state candidates Emma Kirby of Tatnall and Lucy Oliver of the Auks will do much of the battling.

Polytech (14-5) at Saint Mark’s (13-6), 7:15 p.m. Saint Mark’s will get a true test as the regular season comes to a close. The Panthers have gone 11-2 since an early three-game losing streak, featuring several scoring options led by Kallie Hopkins. The Spartans’ scoring is more widespread, with Lauren McDonald often leading the way.