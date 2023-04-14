Luke Trout strikes out 12 as St. Elizabeth High School baseball picks up win: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Luke Trout scattered four hits and struck out 12 to help St. Elizabeth get past Newark, 7-1, at Canby Park on April 13. It was the Vikings’ fourth win in their last five outings.

Trout walked two batters in each of the first two innings. He got out of trouble in the first, but an error led to an unearned run in the second for the Yellow Jackets. Newark also loaded the bases in the third, but Trout struck out a batter to escape.

In the fifth inning, Trout struck out four batters, as the leadoff batter for the Jackets, Jack Robson, reached on a wild pitch. After a single from Austin Calabrese and a double steal put runners at second and third with one out, Trout struck out the next three batters.

Offensively, St. Elizabeth had a number of contributors, including Jimmy Garrett. He started the second by reaching on an error, stealing two bases and scoring on a single by Jackson Davis to tie the game at 1.

Garrett was also involved in the eventual winning run in the third. Trout singled with one out and stole second. He scored on Garrett’s two-out double down the left-field line. The Vikings added three more in the fourth. Davis and Jihad Brown hit back-to-back doubles. Ben Campbell walked, and he and Brown executed a double steal. Both scored when Dustin Green singled to center.

St. Elizabeth closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth.

The Vikings finished with 10 hits. Garrett had two and was on base four times, scoring twice and driving in one. Davis had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. St. Elizabeth (5-4) hosts Conrad on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Wayne Pike had two hits and scored Newark’s run. The Yellow Jackets (1-6) remain on the road for their next game, taking on A.I. duPont on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.