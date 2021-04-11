Third-quarter dominance helps Auks past unbeaten Delaware Military in boys lacrosse: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Ryan Farrell and Jack O’Neill each notched hat tricks as Archmere took a 13-4 decision over Delaware Military Academy in boys lacrosse on April 10.

The Auks traded in their trademark green numbers for one game for red. The team played in memory of former Archmere student Anthony Penna, who died in early October 2017 as a result of injuries suffered in an automobile accident. During the game, money was raised for the Anthony Penna Charitable Fund, which supports students involved in their school’s band, choir and theater programs.

Early on, Seahawks goalie Anthony Pacilio was the busiest player on the field, making several saves to keep the game scoreless. After two saves by Auks goalie Conor France, O’Neill got the scoring started. He took possession near midfield, went half the length of the field and bounced one in for the 1-0 lead with 6:23 to go in the first.

That was the lone tally of the first 12 minutes, but that picked up in the second. DMA sent a shot off France and into the net to equalize with 11:01 on the clock, but the Auks put the game away with the next five goals and 11 of the next 12.

Alexander Starnes got the barrage started with a bouncer that spun strangely off the field turf and into the net at the 8:08 mark. A stick check led to a ground ball won the by Auks, and Tyler Allison capitalized with his first of the day with 6:16 to go. After a Pacilio save with just over two minutes remaining in the half, the Auks delivered a check that caused a loose ball, and O’Neill sent a shot off the turf and in. The halftime score was 4-1 Auks.

Archmere resumed its offensive work early in the second half. Daniel Kupiec came from behind the Seahawks’ net and tucked the ball into the net just as he was knocked over by an opponent. O’Neill struck again with 10:21 to go in the third, bouncing the ball past the keeper.

DMA ended the Auks’ run at five goals, but O’Neill earned his hat trick at the 4:31 mark, taking a pass from Duncan and firing low. The Auks would score three more before the end of the quarter, extending their advantage to 10-2. One of those came after a Seahawks player had his stick knocked clean out of his hands, creating a ground ball that ended up with Archmere and eventually Allison, who buried a shot. Then, with just seconds remaining, Drew Duncan sent a shot high into the net as time expired.

France came up with a few saves to open the fourth, and they led to a Farrell goal. Farrell made it back-to-back goals a minute later. Both came on man-up situations.

Archmere had a 26-23 shot advantage, and France had 14 saves to Pacilio’s 13. The Auks (2-1) head to Sanford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season after four wins. They will visit Conrad on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.