Christ the Teacher School students in Glasgow pray for Ukraine

GLASGOW — Students at Christ the Teacher Catholic School recently held a prayer service in class and wrote their names on ribbons as they prayed to show support for the people of Ukraine.

The school has an outdoor prayer wall for the country.

After the prayer service, the students ventured outside to pray as they tied their ribbons to a fence.

Various groups in the Diocese of Wilmington have held special prayer services for the people of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began earlier this year.