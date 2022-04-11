Franciscan Sister Carmel Grice, in Diocese of Wilmington for 11 years, dies at 92

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Carmel Grice, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 68 years, died April 6 in Crozer-Chester Medical Center. She was 92.

Sister Carmel, formerly Sister Marie Perpetua, was a native of Ireland who entered the congregation in 1951. She ministered for 11 years in the Diocese of Wilmington as executive director of housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington.

Her ministry was primarily in office and managerial roles. She spent 45 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, working at an elementary school, for the congregation and in dining services and as a chaplain. She also served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Diocese of Trenton, N.J.

Services will be April 12 at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11. They will be livestreamed. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.