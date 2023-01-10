Diocese of Wilmington groups join annual March for Life, continuing to seek ‘a culture of life’ in 2023

The 50th annual March for Life is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., the first gathering occurring following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. According to the March for Life website, the event continues because “the necessary work to build a culture of life in the United States of America is not finished.”

In the Diocese of Wilmington, the following organizations are offering bus transportation:

* Jan. 20, Saint Thomas More Oratory bus. Meet at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Ave., Newark. Departure time: 7:45 a.m. All are invited to attend 7 a.m. Mass prior to departure. Free for all students; $25 donation requested for all others but not mandatory; bagged lunch provided. More information and to register, William Hamant, william@udcatholic.org

* Jan. 20: K of C bus, compliments of the District 26 KofC. Bus pick-up and drop-off locations: 9 a.m.: Bus departs Sacred Heart Church, Chestertown; 9:25 a.m.: Routes 213 and 18, Centreville; 9:45 a.m.: Chesapeake College; 10 a.m.: Route 8 and Route 50 Park & Ride, Kent Island. Schedule: Noon program, 1 p.m. march along Constitution Avenue, 3 p.m. depart for home. Bus returns at 5 p.m. with stops in reverse order. For reservations contact Kenny Platt (443) 926-2801 or plattkpc@aol.com.

Additional pro-life activities are also taking place in the diocese:

* Jan. 19, noon: State March for Life/Rosary Rally, Legislative Hall, Dover. Sponsored by Star of the Sea KofC, St. Edmond’s Parish. More information, robert.wolhar@comcast.net.

* Jan 19-27: 9 Days for Life Live Novena. Join parishioners from across the diocese in the Live Respect Life Novena 9 days for Life Jan. 19-27 at 8 p.m. Get daily intentions brief reflections and more. Join at https://www.cdow.org/catholic-diocese-of-wilmington-offices-and-ministries/respect-life/. If you are unable to join live on the webinar, sign up for emails or text messages at 9daysforlife.com.