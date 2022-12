2023 Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Directory is available now

The 2023 Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Directory is available and can be ordered now.

Books at $35 apiece are available by placing your order with Erica Harmer of The Dialog staff. She can be reached at eharmer@thedialog.org or 302-295-0635.

Order forms for directories can be found here: https://thedialog.org/purchase-a-directory/

Diocesan departments and parish and school offices should place their orders as soon as possible as there are a limited numbers of printed books available.