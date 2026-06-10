2026 Diocese of Wilmington Summer Weekend Mass Guide

Vacationing in one of the resort areas of the Diocese of Wilmington? Here’s a handy guide to finding Mass times in your area this summer.
Delaware Atlantic Vacation Area
Lewes, St. Jude the Apostle
152 Tulip Drive, 302-644-7300
• Saturday 4 p.m. year-round in church
• Sunday 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m.
Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom
Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, celebrant
• Sunday 4 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach, St. Edmond
King Charles & Laurel Streets, 302-227-4550
• Saturday 4 p.m. year round
5:30 p.m. May 23-Sept 5
• Sunday in church: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,
and 4:30 p.m. year round.
In church hall: 9 a.m. May 24-Sept. 13
Rehoboth Elementary School (500 Stockley St):
9 & 10:30 a.m. May 24, July 5-Sept. 6
Bethany Beach, St. Ann
691 Garfield Pkwy., (Route 26) 302-539-6449
• Saturday 4 p.m.
• Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m.
Additional Sunday Mass
at 9 a.m. June 28-Sept. 6 only
Frankford, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mission of St. Ann)
35318 Church Rd., Route 17, 302-539-6449
• Saturday 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish)
11 a.m. June 28-Sept. 6 only
Harrington, St. Bernadette
(Mission of St. John the Apostle)
109 Dixon St., 302-398-8269
• Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.
Milford, St. John the Apostle
506 Seabury Ave., 302-422-5123
• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.;
1 p.m. (Spanish)
Georgetown, St. Michael the Archangel
202 Edward St., 302-856-6451
• Saturday 4:30 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m.
• Sunday 9 a.m.; 7 a.m. & noon (Spanish)
Oak Orchard (Millsboro), Mary, Mother of Peace
30839 Mount Joy Road, 302-856-6451
• Saturday 4 p.m.
• Sunday 7:30 & 11 a.m.
Maryland Atlantic Vacation Area
Ocean City, St. Andrew (Seasonal Mission of St. Luke)
Open 7/5-8/31
144th St. & Sinepuxent Ave.,
410-250-0300
• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.
Ocean City, St. Luke
100th Street & Coastal Highway, 410-250-0300
• Saturday 4 & 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Ocean City, Holy Savior (Mission of St. Mary Star of the Sea),
1705 Philadelphia Ave., 410-289-0652
Beginning Memorial Day weekend
• Saturday 5:15 p.m.
• Sunday 8:30 & 10 a.m.
Ocean City, St. Mary Star of the Sea
200 S. Baltimore Ave., 410-289-0652
• Sunday 7 a.m. (Memorial Day-Labor Day)
Ocean Pines, St. John Neumann
11211 Beauchamp Road, 410-208-2956
• Saturday 4 p.m.
• Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.
Chesapeake Bay Vacation Area
Elkton, Immaculate Conception
454 Bow. Street, 410-398-1100
• Saturday 5 p.m.
• Sunday 7 a.m., 11 a.m.
North East, St. Jude
928 Turkey Point Rd., 410-398-1100
• Sunday 9 a.m.
Galena, St. Dennis
153 N. Main Street, 410-648-5145
• Sunday 8 a.m , 11 a.m. (Spanish)
Chestertown, Sacred Heart
508 High Street, 410-778-3160
• Saturday 4 p.m.
• Sunday 10 a.m.
Chesapeake City, St. Rose of Lima
(Mission of St. Joseph, Middletown)
301 Lock Street, 302-378-5800
• Sunday 9 a.m.
Delmar, Holy Redeemer
(Mission of St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury)
501 E. Chestnut Street, 410-648-5145
• Saturday 4 p.m.
Korean Mass 2nd & 4th Saturdays 7 p.m.
• Sunday 9 a.m
Rock Hall, St. John
(Mission of Sacred Heart)
W. Main St., 410-778-3160
• Sunday 8 a.m.
Centreville, Our Mother of Sorrows
301 Chesterfield Ave., 410-758-0143
• Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.
Queenstown, St. Peter the Apostle
(Mission of Our Mother of Sorrows)
Reopening July 4, 2026
5319 Ocean Gateway, 410-758-0143
• Saturday 5 p.m.
Kent Island (Chester), St. Christopher
1861 Harbor Drive, 410-643-6220
• Saturday 5 p.m
• Sunday 8 & 10:30 a.m.
Easton, Saints Peter & Paul
1210 S. Washington St., 410-822-2344
• Saturday 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday 8:30 & 10:30 a.m.
St. Michaels, St. Michael
(Mission of Saints Peter & Paul)
109 Lincoln Ave., 410-822-2344
• Saturday 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday 10:30 a.m.
Cordova, St. Joseph
(Mission of Saints Peter & Paul)
13209 Church Lane, 410-822-2344
• Sunday 8 a.m.
Cambridge, St. Mary Refuge of Sinners
1515 Glasgow St., 410-228-4770
Beginning May 25, 2025
• Sunday 9 a.m. & 6 p.m. (Spanish)
Golden Hill, Mary Star of the Sea
(Mission of St. Mary Refuge of Sinners)
Route 335, Church Creek, 410-228-4770
• Sunday 9 a.m. Memorial Day – Labor Day
Secretary, Our Lady of Good Counsel
115 Main St., 410-948-4300
• Saturday 5 p.m.
• Sunday 11 a.m.
Salisbury, St. Francis de Sales
535 Riverside Dr., 410-742-6443
• Saturday 5:30 p.m.
• Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon (Spanish),
4:30 p.m. (Haitian/Creole)
Denton, St. Elizabeth of Hungary
106 S. First St., 410-634-2253
• Saturday 4 p.m.
• Sunday 11:15 a.m. until May 3
10:15 a.m. May 31-Sept. 6
Ridgely, St. Benedict
408 Central Ave., 410-634-2253
• Sunday 7:15 a.m. until May 31, 8 a.m. (May 31-Sept. 6)