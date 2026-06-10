2026 Diocese of Wilmington Summer Weekend Mass Guide

Vacationing in one of the resort areas of the Diocese of Wilmington? Here’s a handy guide to finding Mass times in your area this summer.

Delaware Atlantic Vacation Area

Lewes, St. Jude the Apostle

152 Tulip Drive, 302-644-7300

• Saturday 4 p.m. year-round in church

• Sunday 7, 8:30, 10:30 a.m.

Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, celebrant

• Sunday 4 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach, St. Edmond

King Charles & Laurel Streets, 302-227-4550

• Saturday 4 p.m. year round

5:30 p.m. May 23-Sept 5

• Sunday in church: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,

and 4:30 p.m. year round.

In church hall: 9 a.m. May 24-Sept. 13

Rehoboth Elementary School (500 Stockley St):

9 & 10:30 a.m. May 24, July 5-Sept. 6

Bethany Beach, St. Ann

691 Garfield Pkwy., (Route 26) 302-539-6449

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30, 10:30 a.m.

Additional Sunday Mass

at 9 a.m. June 28-Sept. 6 only

Frankford, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mission of St. Ann)

35318 Church Rd., Route 17, 302-539-6449

• Saturday 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Spanish)

11 a.m. June 28-Sept. 6 only

Harrington, St. Bernadette

(Mission of St. John the Apostle)

109 Dixon St., 302-398-8269

• Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.

Milford, St. John the Apostle

506 Seabury Ave., 302-422-5123

• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.;

1 p.m. (Spanish)

Georgetown, St. Michael the Archangel

202 Edward St., 302-856-6451

• Saturday 4:30 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m.

• Sunday 9 a.m.; 7 a.m. & noon (Spanish)

Oak Orchard (Millsboro), Mary, Mother of Peace

30839 Mount Joy Road, 302-856-6451

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 7:30 & 11 a.m.

Maryland Atlantic Vacation Area

Ocean City, St. Andrew (Seasonal Mission of St. Luke)

Open 7/5-8/31

144th St. & Sinepuxent Ave.,

410-250-0300

• Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Ocean City, St. Luke

100th Street & Coastal Highway, 410-250-0300

• Saturday 4 & 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ocean City, Holy Savior (Mission of St. Mary Star of the Sea),

1705 Philadelphia Ave., 410-289-0652

Beginning Memorial Day weekend

• Saturday 5:15 p.m.

• Sunday 8:30 & 10 a.m.

Ocean City, St. Mary Star of the Sea

200 S. Baltimore Ave., 410-289-0652

• Sunday 7 a.m. (Memorial Day-Labor Day)

Ocean Pines, St. John Neumann

11211 Beauchamp Road, 410-208-2956

• Saturday 4 p.m.

• Sunday 9 & 11 a.m.

Chesapeake Bay Vacation Area