Catholic Forum: Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe discusses his new book ‘Witness: A Guided Lent Journal for Prayer and Meditation’

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, OP joins the show to discuss his new book “Witness: A Guided Lent Journal for Prayer and Meditation” from Ave Maria Press. Fr. Briscoe also discusses his work as the General Promoter of Social Communication for the Order of Preachers and experiences he had while visiting his brother Dominicans in Israel which gave him inspiration for this new book. This is only a portion of the interview with Fr. Briscoe, visit the Dicoese of Wilmington YouTube channel to watch the interview in it’s entirety.

With a foreword by Jonathan Roumie, Witness is a great addition to your Lent or Holy Week routine and will help you understand the passion narrative in a more tangible way.

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. If you're in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640.

