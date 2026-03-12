Fish Frys continue, along with St. Patrick’s Day events and more in the Diocese of Wilmington

Have you checked out a Fish Fry in the diocese yet? Don’t let Lent go by without supporting your local parish at these delicious gatherings. There are other things worth checking out in the next few weeks, too. Here’s what’s happening in the Diocese of Wilmington in the coming weeks:

• Looking for a Friday Fish Fry? Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community.

• For more than 60 years, the Via Crucis Passion Play has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on March 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, at 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome.

• The Polish community at St. Hedwig’s in Wilmington is well known for its faithful devotion during Lent and Easter. On March 20 at 7 p.m., check out traditional Stations in English & Polish. On March 13 & 27 at 7 p.m., Shadow Stations will be performed by children of the parish. Confessions are available following Stations of the Cross and a free Soup Supper will be served in Msgr. Gulcz Hall immediately following stations. On Sundays, participate in Gorzkie Zale in English following the 4 p.m. Mass every Saturday and Gorzkie Zale in Polish following the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass every Sunday until March 22. For more information, 302-594-1400, ext. 1.

• On March 13 you are invited to “An Evening of Prayer & Reflection in the Taize’ Style,” hosted by The Jesus House/Resurrection Partnership at Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Drive Wilmington. Event features a meatless soup & bread supper at 6:30 p.m. followed by service of Scripture, song, & reflection. Register at www.jesushousecenter.org or call 302-995-6859, leave a message.

• Padua Academy presents its annual Spring Soirée on March 14 at Deerfield Country Club in Newark. The Spring Soirée helps to support the Padua Academy Endowment and increases the need-based financial aid offered to students. In addition to good food and drink, this year’s event will feature live music, a silent auction, and a short program to recognize our honorees. We are accepting sponsorships and selling tickets. Tickets are being sold individually or you may purchase a table. More information can be found at https://www.paduaacademy.org/spring-soiree-2026.

• Young women considering a vocation are invited to a Day of Reflection with the Little Sisters of the Poor on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark. The theme is “Have you asked Jesus what His plan is for your Life?” and the day is particularly for women ages 18 – 35 years old. Free. Come, Listen, Pray and See about God’s call to be a Consecrated Religious Sister. The day includes Rosary, Mass, discussions, Adoration, and lunch. R.S.V.P. by March 7 to Sr. Janet Mary vocnewark@littlesistersofthepoor.org

• On March 18 at 5 p.m., St. Jude, Lewes, is hosting a Parish Reconciliation Service, Confessions will take place in both the Church and the Parish Life Center. There will be twelve priests present to hear confessions that evening, which will greatly reduce waiting times for attendees. For additional details, please call (302) 644-7300 or visit www.stjudelewes.org.

• On March 19, the Feast of St. Joseph, join other pro-life supporters for the 8 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 500 N. West Street, Wilmington, followed by a procession to Planned Parenthood at 625 Shipley Street, where a prayer vigil will be held. Following the vigil, there will be a free will-offering lunch following at St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church hall, 800 West Lea Blvd., in Wilmington. All are invited to join for all or any part of the day. For more information, contact wilmingtonprolife@gmail.com

Here are a few St. Patrick’s Day events coming up this weekend:

On March 14, join the KofC at St. Helena’s for a St. Patrick’s Party and Pot of Gold Raffle. Cost is $40 per person, and includes buffet, beer and wine. For more information, call302-562-4492 or https://my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-councils-2026-st-patricks-party-pot-of-gold-fundr/items

The annual St. Patrick’s After Parade Party takes place March 14, from 1-6 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Annual After Parade Part at the New Castle County Irish Society, 1301 S Rodney St, in Wilmington. Music by DJ Shubie. Admission is $8, under age of 12 free. Cash bar and food is available for purchase. For more information, call (302) 658-8288.

And on March 17, be sure to indulge at the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Ham & Cabbage lunch and dinner, at New Castle County Irish Society. Dine in or takeout, but be sure to order tickets by March 9; call (302) 658-8288 to reserve. Then traditional Irish-American meal includes ham, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, roll/butter and dessert; $12 per person, $10 per senior/child under 8. $A 5 ham sandwich is also availalble. The McAleer Paulson School of Irish Dance will perform at 4 p.m. Lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner goes from 3-6 p.m.: More information, (302) 658-8288.

March 26, 7 p.m.: Spartan Lecture Series, Saint Mark’s High School, featuring Michele Borba, Ed.D. Dr. Borba is a nationally recognized expert on parenting, character education, and student well being, widely known for her practical, research-based strategies that help children and teens develop empathy, resilience, strong character, and social emotional intelligence. A former classroom and special education teacher, she has worked with parents and educators worldwide. Her engaging and down-to-earth style equips audiences with realistic tools they can immediately apply at home and in schools. Tickets $25, with options for VIP reception. Go to www.stmarkshs.net/spartan-lecture-series-2026.

Looking ahead:

April 19, 1 p.m.: Designer Bag Bingo, St. Elizabeth Grant Hall, Wilmington. $40 per person, online reservations strongly recommended. Brands include Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach. For tickets, https://tinyurl.com/StEDBB. Sponsored by St. Elizabeth School Alumni Association.

June 5, 7:30 a.m.: The Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast. Next breakfast June 5 at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speakers TBA. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

And Save the date: Sept. 25, 6-10 p.m. for the Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.newsletter.