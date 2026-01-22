Learn to discern the spirits with Dr. Mary Ruth Hackett on the latest Catholic Forum

Learn to discern the spirits with Dr. Mary Ruth Hackett on the...

What is discernment of spirits and how can it help youth and young adult Catholics to lead a holy life?

On this Catholic Forum interview, we talk with educational psychologist, Dr. Mary Ruth Hackett, about her new book with Dan Burke, titled “Discernment of Spirits for Beginners: Learning to Hear God and Defeat the Lies of the Enemy.”

Written primarily for young people, this book can help anyone to ascertain if an emotion or thought is coming from God or Satan.

