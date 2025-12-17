Meet Catholic country music singer-songwriter Bradley Banning on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a song from the CD “Songs of Angels: Christmas Hymns & Carols” from the Robert Shaw Chamber Singers, we meet talented singer, songwriter and performer, Bradley Banning who is bringing the Catholic faith to country music.

Bradley tells of his love for country music, his conversion to Catholicism, and how he strives to live his faith in the music industry.

As an added bonus — he performs a Christmas song that he wrote with his father and a friend, titled “Christmas on Main.”

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Please like, share and subscribe.

• Podcast drops Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 12 p.m. — catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/meet-catholic-country-music-singersongwriter-bradley-banning

• Video drops Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 12 p.m. — youtu.be/DZaVd9WAXgM?si=Bcb9HhOF55mqLTpu

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.