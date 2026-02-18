Applied Bank donates $7.6 million to Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Foundation to support ongoing charitable giving

WILMINGTON – Applied Bank announced that it has made a $7.6 million cash gift to the Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization based in Delaware.

Since its inception in 2001, the Abessinio Foundation has made transformational gifts surpassing $50 million primarily funding education, healthcare and religious initiatives and programs. Recent notable gifts from the Foundation include Salesianum School, Ministry of Caring, Beebe Healthcare, St. Edmond’s Academy, Archmere Academy, Neumann University, St. Mark’s High School, Nemours Children’s Hospital and Christiana Care, as well as Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida where Rocco and Mary Abessinio currently reside.

Rocco Abessinio, a long-time philanthropist, is the founder of Applied Card Systems, Applied Bank and Roch Capital. In addition to the landmark gifts noted, Rocco and Mary Abessinio funded and built St. Rocco Parish, a national Hispanic Church in Avondale, Pennsylvania for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Applied Bank’s $7.6 million donation will contribute to the Abessinio Foundation’s continued charitable giving in the region and support its mission in making communities healthier, providing opportunities and building foundations of support for those in need.

The $7.6 million gift was in addition to $6.5 million in gifts already made to non-profits by Applied Bank in 2025.