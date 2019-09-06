At Saint Mark’s 50th anniversary launch, Bishop Malooly highlights ‘happy, healthy envrionment’ — photo gallery

Bishop Malooly kicked off the 50th year of Saint Mark’s High School on Sept. 6 by reminding students of the great gift they’re receiving in a Catholic school education.

“I urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call,” the bishop told students during the homily at Mass in the school gymnasium. “Believe because you have confidence in the faith that you have … in this happy, healthy environment.”

“Paul reminds us of what a Catholic identity and presence is all about. As in the Saint Mark’s motto ‘All things possible’ … go to the whole world and proclaim the Gospel, through your gifts that were honed here at Saint Mark’s.”

Bishop Malooly said two of his predecessors – Bishops Michael Hyle and Thomas Mardaga – were integral in launching the school in the 1960s.

With students gathered in front of the building before Mass, the bishop blessed the school and joined a procession of more than 500 students into the gym.

Principal Tom Fertal came to the school as top administrator in July. He said congregants at the Mass included members of Saint Mark’s board and at least two people from the school’s first graduating class.

“How great it is to be here. I’m not usually this happy,” the bishop joked. “You have a new principal and there is a lot of energy just in that itself.”

The school will be marking its 50th anniversary at various events throughout the school year.