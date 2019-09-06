At Saint Mark’s 50th anniversary launch, Bishop Malooly highlights ‘happy, healthy envrionment’ — photo gallery

Bishop Malooly kicked off the 50th year of Saint Mark’s High School on Sept. 6 by reminding students of the great gift they’re receiving in a Catholic school education.
“I urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call,” the bishop told students during the homily at Mass in the school gymnasium. “Believe because you have confidence in the faith that you have … in this happy, healthy environment.”
“Paul reminds us of what a Catholic identity and presence is all about. As in the Saint Mark’s motto ‘All things possible’ … go to the whole world and proclaim the Gospel, through your gifts that were honed here at Saint Mark’s.”
Bishop Malooly said two of his predecessors – Bishops Michael Hyle and Thomas Mardaga – were integral in launching the school in the 1960s.
With students gathered in front of the building before Mass, the bishop blessed the school and joined a procession of more than 500 students into the gym.