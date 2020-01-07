Complete list of spring semester high school musicals, set to kick off Feb. 14 with ‘Mamma Mia’ at Padua Academy

Complete list of spring semester high school musicals, set to kick off...

Along with the spring semester comes musical productions, and shows are set for Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Padua Academy kicks off the spring semester run with “Mamma Mia” beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The weekend continues with shows Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Other shows during the semester include:

Archmere Academy: “Chicago, high school edition,” Feb. 21-22, Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students/faculty/senior citizens.

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Macbeth,” Feb. 21-22, 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $5 for SSPP students.

St. Mark’s: “We will rock you (based on Queen),” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $8 students.

Salesianum School: “Ragtime,” Feb. 28-29, 7:30 p.m., March 1, 2 p.m., March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students.

St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.

St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10

Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.