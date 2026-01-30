HAPPY CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK: St. Anthony of Padua second-grade students celebrate with their photo on the cover of this week’s Dialog

We try not to toot our own horn around here, but the photo on this Facebook post caught our eye.

These second graders at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School are posing with the Jan. 23 Catholic Schools Week edition of The Dialog.

Why?

Because the photograph on the cover of the Diocese of Wilmington biweekly newspaper includes a photo of these kids in Jessica Crozier’s class.

Many thanks to Judy White, principal, for allowing our photographer into school to take pictures last week. And kudos to photographer Don Blake for taking terrific photos, as usual.

A reminder to those who were kept away from Mass last weekend by the frightful winter snow storm. The special Catholic Schools Week edition of The Dialog will be in churches this weekend for those who didn’t get the chance to pick one up last weekend.