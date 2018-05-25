St. Thomas More closes drama season with ‘High School Musical’

High school musical season saw a lot of activity among Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington with as many as seven shows and dozens of performances produced at the high school level from February through May.

The last of the productions dropped the curtain May 19 at St. Thomas More Academy in Magnolia. Students there put on two days worth of performances of “High School Musical.”

High School Musical is a 2006 American musical television film. Upon its release in January 2006, it became the most successful film that Disney Channel Original Movie ever produced.

Readers become accustomed to reading about top-level athletes and their accomplishments through fall, winter and spring seasons each year.

While many students compete successfully in varsity and junior varsity sports, almost as many – or in some cases even more students — take part in late winter and early spring musicals and productions that do more than just stretch the entertainment dollar.

Dozens of students spend multiple hours practicing roles as singers, dancers and ensemble members. At least as many work behind the scenes as stage crew members, lighting coordinators and production assistants.

Here is a look back at some of the other performances.

The Addams Family, Padua Academy.

Frogs, Saints Peter and Paul High School.

Pippin, Archmere Academy.

Les Miserables, Salesianum School (including some performers from Ursuline Academy and Padua Academy).

Godspell, St. Elizabeth Upper School.

Working, St. Mark’s High School.

The Dialog was happy to be able to provide photography from each of the shows throughout the high school musical spring season.