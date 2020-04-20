Neumann University’s ‘Coronacast Diaries’ — ‘Kiecker’ becomes more accustomed to laid-back lifestyle

Documenting their personal experience while in quarantine during this global pandemic, students, faculty, community and non-community residents of Aston, such as international citizens, have been informally recording their stories to be aired in a podcast series created by Neumann University’s communication department, known as the “Coronacast Diaries.” The audio clips are aired daily on Neumann’s radio station WNUW 98.5 LP FM and it’s social media pages.
Today’s Coronacast comes from Kiecker, a resident in Berlin, Germany. He describes how in today’s time, things appear to be very realistic and in a calm state. As quarantine goes on for the 22nd day, Kiecker has become more comfortable with the laid back lifestyle, but takes today’s time as a warning that change is needed.
Previous Coronacast can be found and listen to on Neumann Media’s Youtube page.
To share your experience, audio files can be emailed to WNUW@neumann.edu or call the station at 484- 424-9687 and leave a voicemail.