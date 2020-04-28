Sharia from Germany has an au pair experience in Philadelphia — Neumann University’s ‘Coronacast Diaries’

Documenting their personal experience while in quarantine during this global pandemic, students, faculty, community and non-community residents of Aston, Pa., such as international citizens have been recording their stories to be aired in a podcast series created by Neumann University’s communication department, know as the “Coronacast Diaries.” The audio clips are aired daily on Neumann’s radio station WNUW 98.5 LP FM and its social media pages.

Today’s Coronacast comes from Sharia who is from Germany but has been living in the United States for the past nine months as an au pair. Sharia and her brother had made provisions to spend time together, but unfortunately the Coronavirus put a damper on their plans. Arriving in the United States just one day before the government shut down all travel from Europe, Sharia’s brother became “stuck” in Philadelphia. Thanks to the German government, Sharia’s brother was able to travel back home to Germany even though that meant he had to leave to go back home sooner than he had planned.

Previous Coronacast can be found and listen to on Neumann Media’s Youtube page.