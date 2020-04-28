Andrew La Rosa checks in from N.J. coronavirus hotspot — Neumann University’s ‘Coronacast Diaries’

Documenting their personal experience while in quarantine during this global pandemic, students, faculty, community and non-community residents of Aston, such as international citizens have been voice recording their stories to be aired in a podcast series created by Neumann Unviersity’s communication department, know as the Coronacast Diaries. The audio clips are aired daily on Neumann’s radio station WNUW 98.5 LP FM and it’s social media pages.

Today’s Coronacast comes from Andrew La Rosa, a student at Neumann University, now living back home in the township of Brick, New Jersey. La Rosa shares how his county has taken a hard hit due to the virus and is ranked top 5 in terms high cases and death rates in the state of New Jersey.

