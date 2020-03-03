‘We Will Rock You’ with music by Queen keeps them rocking at Saint Mark’s High School — Photo gallery

‘We Will Rock You’ with music by Queen keeps them rocking at...

Saint Mark’s High School’s production of “We Will Rock You” with music by Queen rocked the house the last weekend of February at the high school auditorium.

The performers and production crew dazzled audience members for three straight days beginning Feb. 28.

Salesianum School also kicked off its musical at the end of February and continues performances the first week in March. More entertainment from Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington is on the docket as we head toward spring.

Salesianum School: “Ragtime,” March 6-7, 7:30 p.m., March 8, 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 students.

St. Thomas More Academy: “Honk, The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” March 13, 7:30 p.m., March 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 15, 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 students.

St. Elizabeth’s: “Seussical,” May 1-2, 7:30 p.m., May 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: Kids under 12, $5; students and senior citizens $7, adults $10

Also, Ursuline Academy, which presented the musical “Bright Star” in the fall, is performing “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” March 26-27, 7 p.m., March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.