“Both Catholic and non-Catholic or secular SGOs can be viable options for maximizing the opportunity of the EFTC. One thing to consider, however, is that a Catholic SGO will inherently be more understanding of Catholic teaching and the religious liberty needs/ concerns that come with it, whereas a non-Catholic or secular one could have other priorities that are less in line with Catholic ones.”

— USCCB

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.