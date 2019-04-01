Dashing Diner: Cod and pollock worth the trip at Holy Family in Newark

By the mysterious Dashing Dialog Diner

Rating: Three-and-a-half fins out of four

“Our cod is an awesome cod!” ~ St. Michael Knights of Columbus

On Friday, March 29, 2019, our clandestine travels found my companion and me at Holy Family Church in Newark for the St. Michael Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry. About 25 Knights and their helpers from the parish youth group serve 200 to 250 meals each Friday during Lent.

My companion had the baked cod, stewed tomatoes, and coleslaw. I had the fried pollock, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, hush puppies, roll and butter. The first thing we noticed was the very generous portions for the bargain price of $10 that included drink and desert. Sodas, beer and wine were available for a little extra. The cod was perfectly baked and seasoned, and the pollock was tasty, although slightly dry. The scalloped potatoes were delicious as were the stewed tomatoes. The hush puppies were a nice, southern touch.

We were taken by the friendliness of the Knights and youth who worked the fish fry, as well as parishioners who shared our table. Everyone was in a happy mood and we shared many laughs.

Your Dashing Diner gives the Holy Family Fish Fry 3.5 fins out of 4.

I am still searching for the elusive warm rolls.