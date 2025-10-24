Ursuline Academy kicks off Diocese of Wilmington 2025-26 high school musicals with ‘Hadestown: Teen Edition’

Ursuline Academy kicks off Diocese of Wilmington 2025-26 high school musicals with...

Ursuline Academy got the ball rolling in late October on the 2025-26 season of high school musicals in the Diocese of Wilmington with the production “Hadestown: Teen Edition.”

This full-length teen edition of Anaïs Mitchell’s jazz-inflected folk opera follows Orpheus’ mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice, according to concordtheatricals.com.

The Ursuline production continues Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Other high school musicals begin at the end of winter and into the beginning of spring.