Bishop Koenig joins parishioners at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Centreville, Maryland for Christmas morning Mass — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig celebrated Christmas morning Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows parish, marking the first time in recent memory that a bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington celebrated Mass Dec. 25 at the Centerville, Maryland church.
The previous night, Bishop Koenig celebrated
Christmas vigil Mass at St. Ann church in Wilmington.
The bishop’s
homily can be found here.
Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows parish in Centreville, Maryland, on Christmas morning.
Bishop Koenig poses with Father Clemens Manista, pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows parish in Centreville, Maryland, on Christmas morning.
Bishop Koenig speaks with parisioners at Our Mother of Sorrows parish in Centreville, Maryland, on Christmas morning.