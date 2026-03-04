Catholics across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore encouraged to attend fifth annual Reconciliation Monday on March 30

Catholics from throughout the Diocese of Wilmington are invited to receive the sacrament of reconciliation at any of the 57 parish churches in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Monday, March 30, from 3-8 p.m., during the fifth annual diocesan-wide “Reconciliation Monday.”

The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to receive the sacrament at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter.

“At a time when calls for peace and unity in our world and in our local communities ring out over the news and on social media, our faith reminds us that our hearts are restless for a true peace that comes through our relationship with Christ,” said Bishop William E. Koenig. “And I invite all Catholics – whether it has been months, years or decades since their last confession — to prepare their hearts for Easter by taking advantage of this diocesan-wide event. It is my sincere hope that Catholics across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore will heed Pope Leo XIV’s call to make Lent a time of ‘conversion of heart,’ all of the priests of the diocese are ready to welcome you for Reconciliation Monday and for Easter.”

All parishes offer confession on a regular basis. Many parishes offer penance services during Lent. While all parishes will participate, it is not possible for every mission church in the diocese to hold confessions due to the limited number of priests. Parishioners are encouraged to check their local parish website before heading out. More information can be found at cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday.

According to the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, Jesus entrusted the ministry of reconciliation to the Church. The Sacrament of Penance (Reconciliation or Confession) is God’s gift to humanity so that any sin committed after Baptism can be forgiven. Confession offers the opportunity to repent and recover the grace of friendship with God. It is a holy moment in which individuals open themselves up to God’s presence and honestly acknowledge their sins, especially mortal sins. Absolution brings reconciliation with God and the Church.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 57 parishes, 18 missions and 32 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is available at cdow.org.