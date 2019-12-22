‘Christmas Spectacular’ draws hundreds for holiday musical performance at St. Helena’s: Photo gallery

‘Christmas Spectacular’ draws hundreds for holiday musical performance at St. Helena’s: Photo...

WILMINGTON — Several hundred spectators soaked in the holiday spirit Dec. 21 with”Christmas Spectacular” at St. Helena’s Church.

Musical Director Joseph Louden guided performers including those from St. Helena’s Choir, St. Helena’s Youth Choir and Ursuline Academy & Salesianum Choir and a professional chamber orchestra of flutes, violins, viola, cello, bass and piano.

“The Christmas Story” directed by Will Louden included Christmas favorites “O Come All Ye Faithful” “Silent Night” “O Holy Night” “The First Noel” and others.

More than 100 performers took part in the program.