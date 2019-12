If you’re going to ‘March for Life’ in Washington, reach out to...

If your parish or group is going to the March for Life in Washington D.C. on Jan. 24, 2020, The Dialog wants to hear from you to include your information on our Datebook page online and in print.

Also, if you are hosting local pro-life events, let us know about them as well.

Send your information to news@thedialog.org by Jan. 15, attention March for Life information or call us at 302-295-0635.