Diocese of Wilmington will not print March 27 edition of The Dialog, choosing to focus on real-time news website thedialog.org

Diocese of Wilmington will not print March 27 edition of The Dialog,...

Officials at the Diocese of Wilmington have decided that the next print edition of The Dialog, scheduled for distribution March 27, will not be published, and journalists and business office workers will instead focus efforts on the real-time news website thedialog.org.

Newspaper officials said the decision was made after consultation with Bishop Malooly and Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general of the diocese. Churches in the diocese are not expected to host Mass for the foreseeable future in an effort prevent the spread of coronavirus. The churches across Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland are the principal drop points for distribution of the biweekly newspaper.

Journalists are primarily working from home and producing stories, photos and advertisements for the website remotely. They are updating the status of local events and reporting developments across the U.S. and beyond.

No decision has been made for the following print edition of April 10.

Dialog staff can be reached primarily by email.

News, production and business questions can be directed to:

Joseph Owens at jowens@thedialog.org

Mike Lang at mlang@thedialog.org

Virginia Durkin O’Shea at voshea@thedialog.org

Ingrid Thomas at ithomas@thedialog.org

Kaitlyn Firmani at kfirmani@thedialog.org

Any news items of interest can also be sent to news@thedialog.org.

