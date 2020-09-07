In-person Mass combines with livestreaming to continue bringing Sunday Mass in the Diocese of Wilmington: Photo gallery

Churches of the Diocese of Wilmington celebrated Mass in-person through the Labor Day weekend even as the coronavirus pandemic continued to restrict attendance.

In-person Mass resumed at the end of May in the Maryland portion of the diocese and beginning of June in Delaware. Bishop Malooly’s dispensation of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in the diocese in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and maintain precautions for at-risk people and those concerned about potential transmission of the disease.

Parishes throughout the diocese are celebrating Mass in-person and almost all of them are also livestreaming Mass from local churches.

The Diocese of Wilmington has been livestreaming Mass since the middle of March from the Cathedral of St. Peter.