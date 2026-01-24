Livestream of Mass for Sunday, Jan. 25, from Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington available in event of crippling snowstorm

Due to the major snowstorm expected to blanket the Diocese of Wilmington from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Bishop Koenig celebrates a livestreamed Mass Jan. 24 from the Cathedral of St. Peter.

The bishop said no decision regarding the alteration of the Sunday Mass schedule is to be communicated before Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Making a decision closer to the weather event will give greater assurance of the forecast’s accuracy, the bishop said.

“In the event that Masses are cancelled on Sunday, you can direct your parishioners to Mass celebrated by the bishop from the cathedral,” wrote Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, diocesan chancellor, in a memo to priests of the diocese. “It will be livestreamed on Saturday evening at 4 p.m. and on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/dioceseofwilm to watch live or on replay.”

The safety of the faithful is a priority. For those unable to attend Mass because of physical limitations or weather-related conditions, a livestream of the Vigil Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter will be available here at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, and thereafter: