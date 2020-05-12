Diocese of Wilmington Mass for Catholic Schools will be livestreamed Wednesday from Cathedral of St. Peter

Diocese of Wilmington Mass for Catholic Schools will be livestreamed Wednesday from...

The Diocese of Wilmington Mass for Catholic Schools will be livestreamed on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Cathedral of St. Peter. Students will join in online.

Following the Mass, Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools, and Carol Ripken, the assistant superintendent, will announce the recipients of the annual St. Francis de Sales Awards.

The awards are given to 10 seniors from each Catholic high school in the Diocese of Wilmington. The medals feature St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the diocese, on one side, and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us” on the reverse.

Viewers can watch the livestream here, on the Diocese of Wilmington website or on the diocese YouTube channel.