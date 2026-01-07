Salesianum School appoints Kevin Burke its next principal, succeeding Oblate Father Christian Beretta

WILMINGTON — Salesianum School has named Kevin Burke as its next president. He will begin July 1. The appointment was announced by Salesianum president Thomas Kardish on Jan. 7 in an email to alumni.

Burke, the principal of Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem, Pa., since 2019, will succeed Oblate Father Christian Beretta, who has been at Salesianum since 2010. Father Beretta has served as principal of the all-boys school longer than any other Oblate priest other than the first principal, Oblate Father Charles Fromentin.

In addition to principal, Burke is the interim president and director of enrollment management at Holy Ghost. Prior to his current position, he spent more than 14 years at his alma mater, St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland, N.J., in a variety of leadership positions, according to Kardish’s letter. Those include dean of academics and dean of student leadership. He was also a member of the faculty, teaching English, finance and theology.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Moravian College and a master’s in educational leadership from Villanova University. Burke is pursuing a doctorate in education in organizational leadership at Stockton University.

“Like me five years ago, Kevin was very happy in his current position,” Kardish wrote, “but was intrigued by Salesianum’s history, inspired by the current opportunities at 18th and Broom, and eager to contribute to the school’s extraordinary potential.”

In a statement, Burke said he and his wife, Carla, and their children are grateful and excited to join the Salesianum community.

“The school’s commitment to forming young men of faith, character and intellect rooted in the Salesian call to ‘Live Jesus’ is both inspiring and compelling,” he said. He added that he looks forward to working with the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, who founded the school in 1903 and have ministered there since, to advance the school’s charism.

Burke will be at Salesianum on Jan. 29 for the annual state of the school presentation. Alumni interested in attending must register at this link. The event begins at 6 p.m.