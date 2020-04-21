St. Elizabeth School community shows appreciation for its ‘VKNation Healthcare Heroes’

The St. Elizabeth School community has come together during the coronavirus pandemic to show its appreciation for alumni and family members who are working in healthcare during a trying time.

While the faculty and students have focused on its online learning and in-home enrichment activities, the school recognized that many members of its community “are balancing distance learning with the strain of their healthcare job responsibilities.”

“Our VKNation Healthcare Heroes continue to go to work every day with passion, purpose and determination to improve people’s lives during these extraordinary times,” the school said in a statement. “They remain a support system and a breath of hope for many at work, while also caring for their families at home.”

Administrators at St. Elizabeth tried to find a way to help serve those families. A group of students and staff members assembled care packages to deliver to the doorsteps of healthcare workers with ties to St. Elizabeth. The bags included lip balm, hand lotion, tissues, face wipes, granola bars, Gatorade, pens, gum, a pair of gloves, and a mask made by junior Abbie Townsend and her mother, Rebecca.

“While it is a small gesture, we want them to know that the compassion, professionalism and undaunted courage they demonstrate in the face of the most intense pandemic in modern history is appreciated by everyone,” the statement read.

Members of the school community also collected food for the Food Bank of Delaware several weeks ago. Led by athletic director Marvin Dooley, that effort netted 1,162 pounds of food for donation.

In addition, the school created an online slide show of many of the healthcare workers in its community. It includes parents, siblings and other relatives of current students and staff members.