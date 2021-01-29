Surgeon ‘pleased’ with results of cardiac bypass surgery for Bishop Malooly as rehab begins in Diocese of Wilmington

Surgeon ‘pleased’ with results of cardiac bypass surgery for Bishop Malooly as...

Diocese of Wilmington Bishop W. Francis Malooly came out of cardiac bypass surgery Thursday evening and his surgeon said he is “pleased” with the results, the diocese announced late Thursday.

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia, said the bishop will probably need 6-to-8 weeks of rest and rehabilitation for full recovery. He thanked Catholics in the diocese for their continued prayers.

Msgr. Hurley said last week that the bishop was “in his usual good spirits” awaiting the procedure.