Surgeon ‘pleased’ with results of cardiac bypass surgery for Bishop Malooly as rehab begins in Diocese of Wilmington

Diocese of Wilmington Bishop W. Francis Malooly came out of cardiac bypass surgery Thursday evening and his surgeon said he is “pleased” with the results, the diocese announced late Thursday.
Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia, said the bishop will probably need 6-to-8 weeks of rest and rehabilitation for full recovery. He thanked Catholics in the diocese for their continued prayers.
The bishop’s 77th birthday was Jan. 18. He submitted his resignation to Pope Francis two years ago. Bishops are required to provide a resignation letter to the pontiff upon their 75th birthday. The pope has not yet accepted the resignation.
Bishop Malooly was installed as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington on Sept. 8, 2008. He was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Baltimore on March 1, 2001.