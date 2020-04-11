WATCH: Bishop Malooly celebrates Easter Vigil Mass from Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington

Join Bishop Malooly from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington for the livestream of the Easter Vigil Mass.

Thousands of Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington have flocked to services livestreamed and recorded for online distribution this Holy Week as people turn to alternate methods of fulfilling faith while observing restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus and protecting public health.

In his Easter message, the bishop offered words of strength to the faithful.

“As we continue this journey that is still filled with many questions and much uncertainty, may we never lose sight of the ways in which the risen Christ’s love for us continues to meet us right where we are: in neighbors buying groceries for shut-ins; in the heroic love of health-care providers and supermarket cashiers; in our elected officials and public servants; in our clergy and Catholic school faculty who remain committed to teaching the faith and educating our young people in new and exciting ways; and in all who continue to pray and sacrifice for God’s healing peace to reign in our world during some very challenging days for our Church and society.”

