WATCH: Bishop Malooly from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington celebrates Palm Sunday Mass

Bishop Malooly celebrated Palm Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington at 4 p.m. April 4 as public Masses in the Diocese of Wilmington are suspended as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Watch it in the video above.

Many parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington are offering online reflections, Masses and spiritual messages to connect with their parishioners. Most parishes are also still posting their weekly bulletins online.

The diocese announced that Holy Week services will be live-streamed from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington with Bishop Malooly presiding.

The schedule is as follows:

April 4: Palm Sunday, 4 p.m.

April 9: Holy Thursday, 4 p.m.

April 10: Good Friday, 3 p.m.

April 11: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

April 12: Easter, time to be announced

The Masses will be available at www.youtube.com/DioceseOfWilm.

In addition, Bishop Malooly has directed that the distribution of palms on Palm Sunday is not to take place in any form. Parishes that are able to keep the palm in a cool, dry place may distribute them after the restrictions are lifted.

The diocese has been modifying its timeline on restrictions on Mass and other aspects of diocesan life as developments regarding the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, evolve.

All diocesan and parish schools, and all religious education programs, in the diocese are closed or canceled until May 18. The Catholic Youth Ministry spring sports season has been canceled.

To keep up to date on local, national and international news during this time, visit www.thedialog.org and sign up for weekly and breaking news delivered to your email with The Angelus. The diocese also has a page with information at www.cdow.org/coronavirus.