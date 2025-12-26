Wilmington residents join Salesianum School students, their families, for Christmas Day lunch: photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Christmas lunches are hosted by churches and other organizations all over the world on Dec. 25, including at Salesianum School, which was full of food, hope and joy for the third straight year.

The Community of Sant’Egidio hosted the first lunch in 1982 for 47 poor, lonely and homeless individuals at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere. Since then, it has grown to involve more than 70 countries and nearly a quarter of a million people, according to the community’s website. Those served has expanded to include other populations, including prisoners, the elderly and refugees.

A few hundred residents of the Wilmington Housing Authority made their way to Broom Street for a Christmas meal and fellowship. They were seated with Salesianum students and their families, with tables deliberately assigned to ensure that strangers made new friends during the event.

Salesianum students provided holiday music, and they were joined by a young WHA resident for a few songs. Santa Claus found time in his busy schedule to visit with children and hand out some gifts.

The Christmas lunch is run by students. Jake Avella, a junior, was this year’s chairman, following John Casale in 2023 and Ian Fahnoe last year. Both Casale and Fahnor returned to their alma mater to join the festivities.

Avella has been involved with the lunch since his freshman year. He likes that it spreads Salesianum’s reach beyond the students,

“This is something that goes beyond our community,.” Avella said “This is the Christmas lunch. This is something that hopefully will continue to go on. It’s a really beautiful thing to have happen here.”

Oblate Father Chris Beretta, the principal, said he wondered if the residents would accept the invitation to the lunch.

“Obviously, they do,” he said. “I think it’s a really beautiful day that says, ‘We’re all in this together.’”

Getting Salesianum students to give up some of their Christmas day has not been difficult. They have made possible the impact the lunch has had, Avella said.

“We could serve all the food, we could have the music playing. But the biggest thing is having someone for these residents to talk to because no one should be alone on Christmas. Seeing my brothers here really inspires me and makes me believe that there is a lot of good in this world,” he said.

The lunch is an example of one of the messages the students learn at Salesianum, Father Beretta said. “It really reinforces for us that the brotherhood that starts here is not meant to stay here in the building.”

It also shows the commitment of the school to the city of Wilmington, he continued. Father Thomas Lawless was the principal when the school moved from Eighth and West streets in downtown Wilmington to the current location on Broom Street. Father Beretta said Father Lawless had the opportunity to move Salesianum outside of Wilmington, but he declined.

“Even though most of the kids are from outside the city limits now, I think maintaining strong ties with the local community is really important,” Father Beretta said.

Photos by Mike Lang.