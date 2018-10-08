A busy week brings plenty of girls games between ranked teams

It’s a busy week for the ladies, and many of the games pit ranked teams against each other. The seasons have reached the point where teams are peeking toward the postseason, so each win and potential bonus points are on their minds.

Field hockey

Tuesday

No. 7 (D-I) Wilmington Charter (7-1) at No. 3 (D-I) Padua (6-0), 3:45 p.m., Forbes Field. Two of Division I’s best teams meet in this midseason showdown. Padua remained unbeaten on Sunday at the Turf Bowl against Ursuline by scoring the game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in regulation, then picking up the winner early in overtime. Charter generally keeps the scores low, so expect a tight one at Forbes Field.

Conrad (1-7) at St. Mark’s (0-6), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (3-3) vs. No. 4 (D-II) Ursuline (6-1), 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

St. Elizabeth (2-5) at William Penn (2-4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (3-5) at Sanford (4-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-6) at Bohemia Manor, 4 p.m.

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (2-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Newark (0-5-1) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Tome at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Ryken at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Newark Charter, 9:30 a.m.

No. 9 (D-II) Red Lion (5-2) at Archmere, 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

No. 4 St. Mark’s (6-2) at No. 2 Archmere (10-0), 6:15 p.m. Rescheduled from a few weeks ago, the Spartans and Auks get it on in Claymont in a Dig Purple battle. The Auks, always potent offensively, have turned up the defense this season, which they will need against the Spartans’ hitters, led by all-state candidate Savannah Seemans. Purple bracelets will be sold to raise funds and awareness for pediatric stroke. Get to Moglia Fieldhouse early.

Caravel (6-3) at St. Elizabeth (3-5), 6:45 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s five losses have come at the hands of the top four teams in the state. Caravel is not ranked, but the Buccaneers are dangerous, with multiple hitters capable of scoring.

Tuesday

No. 9 Tower Hill (5-4) at No. 3 Padua (8-1), 5:15 p.m. The Hillers are a match above .500, but all of their losses have come against ranked teams. Senior hitters Maddie Sachs and Kyra Caffrey make Tower a team you can never count out, but the Pandas have shown a defensive tenacity this season, daring opponents to try to hit through them. Padua’s gym usually makes visitors uncomfortable, but the Hillers are used to tight quarters with no air conditioning. This should be fun.

Wilmington Christian (5-5) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (5-5), 4 p.m.

Hodgson (3-6) at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

No. 1 Ursuline (7-1) at No. 7 Delaware Military Academy (5-3), 7 p.m. The volleyball treats keep on coming this week. Ursuline, no longer undefeated, tries to get back on the winning track in the impressive DMA Dome. The Raiders’ defenders will have their hands full with the Seahawks’ talent up front, and Ursuline is still playing without outside hitter Corinne Furey.

Thursday

St. Mark’s at No. 5 Wilmington Charter (6-2), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans travel to play in front of the crazies who inhabit the stands at Charter, one of the best venues in Delaware to watch volleyball. The balls will be taking a beating from all of the hitting talent that will be on the floor. Don’t be surprised to see this one go five sets.

St. Elizabeth at Appoquinimink (8-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

North Caroline (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.

Delaware Military Academy at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Ursuline at No. 6 Newark Charter (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Academy of Notre Dame (Pa.) at Padua, 4 p.m.