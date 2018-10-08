Boys soccer, football teams have week full of intriguing matchups

An old soccer rivalry is renewed this week, as Salesianum turns to the Delaware portion of its schedule. Before that match, however, two battles on Tuesday night take center stage. In football, all four of the Catholic schools are ranked for the first time in a while, but every one of them will face a test next weekend.

Soccer

Tuesday

No. 6 (D-I) William Penn (6-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-4-1), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

No. 5 (D-II) St. Mark’s (6-2-1) at No. 1 (D-II) Caravel (6-1), 7:15 p.m. A tough week opens for the Spartans, who face both defending state champions in the space of three days, then host Sussex Tech, the eighth-ranked team in Division I, on Saturday. Caravel is a potent offensive machine; the Bucs haven’t scored fewer than three goals in a game this year. The Spartans, a smart squad, will try to slow the pace under the lights at Bob Peoples Stadium.

No. 2 (D-I) Wilmington Charter (8-0)) vs. No. 3 (D-II) Archmere (7-1), 7:30 p.m., Talen Energy Stadium. The Force and the Auks return to the home of the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pa., for the second consecutive year. This match is likely for the Diamond State Athletic Conference title. Charter has close matches against the better teams on its schedule, while the Auks have cranked up the defense after surrendering five goals in a season-opening loss. Archmere eked out a 1-0 win last season.

Thursday

A.I. DuPont (2-4) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club

St. Mark’s at No. 1 (D-I) Salesianum (6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Dover (1-4) at Archmere, 12:30 p.m.

Salesianum at No. 7 (D-I) Appoquinimink (5-1-2), 1 p.m. The Sals and Jaguars meet in a rematch of the last two Division I state championship finals. These teams meet annually during the regular season as well, and Appo has found a way to stick with the Sals. A win on their home turf would give the Jags a huge boost.

No. 8 (D-I) Sussex Tech (3-2-3) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Football

Friday

No. 3 (D-II) Wilmington Friends (4-1) at No. 6 (D-II) St. Elizabeth (4-1), 7 p.m., Baynard Stadium. The Vikings battle another quality opponent at home, and they will need to be on top of their game to avoid having the Quakers spoil homecoming. St. Elizabeth continues to impress. The quarterback matchup in this one, pitting the Vikings’ Noah Ogbin against Friends’ Wyatt Nelson, is worth watching.

No. 4 (D-I) Salesianum (4-1) at No. 1 (D-I) Middletown (4-0), 7:30 p.m. The Sals, coming off their first loss, get no reprieve, traveling below the canal to the land of cowbells and multiple offensive weapons. Led by quarterback Drew Fry, the Cavaliers have rolled through their first part of their schedule. Both teams have running backs who can do damage: Andrew Watkins of Sallies and Najair Smith of Middletown.

Saturday

No. 10 (D-II) St. Mark’s (4-1) at No. 4 (D-II) Howard (4-1), 1 p.m., Baynard Stadium. The Spartans play a matinee for the second and last time this season against the talented Wildcats. The ground game will be key for both teams. The Spartans run a multitude of players, while Howard relies on Karvin Reeves and Tyhir Harley. This one will be one along the offensive and defensive lines.

No. 7 (D-II) Delaware Military Academy (3-2) at No. 9 (D-II) Archmere (4-1), 2 p.m. The Auke’ offense has been clicking, but defense will be their guide in this matchup. They need to stop the Seahawks primary weapon, Corahn Alleyne, which is no easy task. They also face a DMA team that comes in with a two-game losing streak. The Seahawks won a close one last season, 14-12.