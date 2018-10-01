Action heats up as girls high school sports reaches midseason

With the calendar reaching October, most of the high school teams in the state have reached the midseason point of their schedules. While they are still taking the games one at a time, it isn’t unreasonable to start considering how the results may affect postseason dreams or seedings.

Field hockey

Monday

Archmere (2-4) at Newark Charter (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

William Penn (1-3-2) at Padua (3-0), 3:45 p.m., Forbes Field

Tuesday

St. Georges (4-2) at Ursuline (5-0), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Raiders remain road warriors, taking another home game away from Serviam Field. They will have their hands full with the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak last Wednesday against Appoquinimink and have postseason aspirations.

St. Thomas More (1-3) at Christiana (0-2), 4 p.m. This will be the fifth straight road game to open the season for the Ravens, but their next five are scheduled for Magnolia.

Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-4), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua at St. Mark’s (0-4), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Hodgson (2-3-1), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Parkside, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Caravel (6-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium. The Vikings take on the Bulldogs at the University of Delaware for the Turf Bowl, an annual festival that brings many teams to Rullo Stadium for a weekend of action.

Sunday

Tatnall (4-2) vs. St. Mark’s, 10 a.m. at Rullo Stadium.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 2:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium. Both teams could be undefeated heading into this Turf Bowl battle. The Pandas’ stingy defense could face a test on the turf against the prolific Raiders.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Thomas More (3-4) at ECHS@DSU (1-5), 4 p.m. at the Delaware State University Wellness Center

Padua (6-1) at Tatnall (3-4), 6 p.m.

MOT Charter (1-5) at Archmere (7-0), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Delaware Military Academy (5-2) at St. Mark’s (4-2), 7:15 p.m. The Seahawks visit St. Mark’s for what should be a tight battle. DMA is coming off a five-set win at Indian River, the best team in the Henlopen South, while the Spartans are looking to return to the win column.

Wednesday

Tower Hill (3-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Padua at Ursuline (7-0), 7 p.m. These teams renew their rivalry in front of what promises to be a packed house at Ursuline. The last time they met, the Raiders outlasted Padua in five sets to win the state championship. But it’s a new year with new faces, and last year is just a memory. Both the Raiders and the Pandas entered this week undefeated against in-state competition.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Tome, 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (3-4) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Newark Charter (7-1) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The resurgent Patriots travel north to meet Archmere, with the winner potentially being in the driver’s seat in the Diamond State Athletic Conference. Newark Charter has already exceeded last year’s win total and swept previously unbeaten Caesar Rodney over the weekend, but this will be the team’s second challenging road contest of this week. This will be the third home match of the week for the Auks, who have put together an impressive first half of the season.

Soccer

Tuesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.