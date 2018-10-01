Boys week in high school sports concludes with visit from top team

The best football game of this week promises to be of the European kind. The best high school soccer program in the country will be in the First State on Sunday to take on Delaware’s best. That match caps a busy week for boys sports, which gets into high gear. There are soccer games every day, and, of course, football takes center stage Friday and Saturday.

Soccer

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-3) at Park, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s (4-2) at Laurel (2-2), 5:30 p.m. The Spartans and Bulldogs played one of the state’s most entertaining games last season, a 5-4 overtime thriller that went Laurel’s way. Some of the scoring from that one has graduated, but St. Mark’s has not forgotten what happened on its home pitch.

Wednesday

Archmere (6-1) at MOT Charter (1-5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Boys Latin at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (1-2-1) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Delcastle vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Newark (2-4-1), 3 p.m.

Sunday

St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) vs. Salesianum (6-1), 3 p.m., University of Delaware. The top team in the country, the Gray Bees of St. Benedict’s Prep, renews its rivalry with Delaware’s best team. Sallies traveled to Burlington, Iowa, last weekend for three games in the Go 4 the Goal Fall Classic, winning twice and losing one in overtime. The Sals, ranked third nationally before the Iowa trip, will be eager to avenge a 1-0 heartbreaker last year. The game moves this season to the University of Delaware.

Football

Friday

Salesianum (4-0) at Episcopal (Pa.), 7 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (3-1) at Glasgow (1-3), 7 p.m. Coming off a big win against Delaware Military Academy, the Vikings will have to avoid a hangover at Glasgow, which will be celebrating homecoming.

Saturday

Caravel (0-4) at Archmere (3-1), 2 p.m.

St. Mark’s (3-1) at Mount Pleasant (1-3), 2 p.m.