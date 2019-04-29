After Easter break, girls get back to full sports schedule

A light schedule due to the Easter break is a memory for the girls’ high school teams. It’s a busy week on the fields and pitches, including a battle of unbeatens in soccer and a lacrosse matchup that could be wild.

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-6) at Brandywine (7-1-1), 3 p.m.

Archmere (8-0) at St. Georges (2-6-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (4-3) at Ursuline (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (7-2), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Caravel (7-0), 3:45 p.m. The two remaining unbeaten and untied teams in Division II meet on the turf at Caravel Academy. Archmere’s offense is the irresistible force, scoring more than five goals per game, while Caravel’s defense forms the immovable object. The Buccaneers have yet to give up a goal this season. The Auks gear up for the final weeks of the regular season, which include their toughest tests of the year.

Dover (4-5) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware Military (5-4) vs. Padua (9-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

St. Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at St. Mark’s. The Vikings will be the home team in this one on what will be a very busy day on the St. Mark’s campus. At some point this afternoon, a spectator can watch this one, plus boys and girls lacrosse, softball and volleyball.

Friday

Dickinson (3-6-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Dickinson

Wilmington Charter (8-0-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The winner of this game has the inside track to the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship. Each team will have one conference match remaining after this.

Newark (4-4-1) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

St. Georges at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

A.I. duPont (1-8) at St. Mark’s (4-5), 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More (3-4) at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-8), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (10-0) at Newark Charter (9-1), 3:45 p.m. Two of the top teams in Delaware square off after two weeks without games. The Patriots will have had 14 days to ponder their only loss, which came to Archmere. Expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with the Raiders.

Wilmington Friends (2-7) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (5-4) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Padua (7-2) at Archmere (9-1), 5:15 p.m. Padua looks to return to the win column, but they have a tough road assignment against the Auks. It’s another matchup that features high-octane offenses, but two defenses that rarely let their opponents get into double figures.

Friday

Tower Hill (7-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Archmere, 5 p.m. Both the Raiders and the Auks take on their second tough opponent of the week.

Saturday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, TBA

Softball

Monday

William Penn (10-3) at St. Elizabeth (7-3), 4 p.m. Two teams with potent bats get together at Canby Park, but it’s the pitching that could steal the show. The Colonials have flourished behind the arms of freshman Madelyn Pritchard and senior Aubree Foster, while it’s been sophomore Skylar Gallucio’s circle for the Vikings.

Padua (5-6) at Hodgson (4-6), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua at Archmere (4-8), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Dickinson (4-3-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (1-9) at Newark (2-8), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Mount Pleasant (8-2) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (7-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Friday

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.