Two big games on Friday highlight the week, but it’s full of good action

The biggest matches of the week do not arrive until Friday, but the boys’ high school sports schedule features great action from day one. As the calendar reaches May, the regular-season draws closer to its end, and the postseason picture comes in clearer focus.

Lacrosse

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at MOT Charter (2-5), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Red Lion (0-9) at Archmere (7-2), 3:45 p.m.

Tatnall (8-1) at St. Mark’s (2-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-5) at Archbishop Curley, 4 p.m. The Sabres have turned their season around after dropping their first four games.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant (6-1), 3:30 p.m.

Caravel (4-5) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Hill Academy (Canada) vs. Salesianum (5-5), 4 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse outdoor field. The Sals continue their powerhouse schedule against a familiar foe from Ontario. The Pride bring a 9-1 record into the game, with the only loss coming against Culver Academy of Indiana, currently the No. 1-ranked team in the United States by Inside Lacrosse Magazine. Hill stands sixth in the latest rankings. Two of the Sals’ losses have come to the third- and eighth-ranked teams.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. John’s Catholic Prep, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Appoquinimink (4-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Delcastle (0-7), 11 a.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Monday

Salesianum (8-2) at Newark (1-8), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (6-4) at Archmere (7-5), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5) at Chapelgate Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (10-3) vs. Salesianum, 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The rivals meet just a week after the Sals tossed a shutout at the Spartans. Under the lights at Frawley always adds a special touch to this game.

Thursday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-7) at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at St. Georges (6-5), 4:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Georges at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Frances, 4 p.m.

Sussex Tech (8-1) at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two days after the night game, the Spartans are back home to host the Ravens, who are undefeated in the tough Henlopen North Conference. Tech, which has beaten St. Mark’s the last two years, is allowing just 1.6 runs per game, good for second-best in the state behind Appoquinimink. The Ravens also score a state-high 10.1 runs per game, while the Spartans aren’t far behind at 9.1.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Newark Charter (8-2), noon at Leroy Hill Park

Volleyball

Monday

Concord (2-3) at St. Mark’s (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (7-1) at Newark (1-5), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Delmarva Christian (4-3) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m. The Royals travel north for a rematch with the Sals, who took at 3-1 decision on April 9 at Indian River.

Dickinson (4-6) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Salesianum at Wilmington Charter (4-2), 5:15 p.m.