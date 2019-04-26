Appoquinimink pounds 15 hits, remains unbeaten with win over Salesianum

WILMINGTON – Salesianum had defeated Caravel and St. Mark’s in games one and two of their three-games-in-three-days gauntlet against a trio of the best teams in Delaware. But the Sals could not complete the hat trick, falling to Appoquinimink, 11-1, in six innings on April 25.

The Jaguars, the No. 1 team in the state according to 302Sports.com, displayed all the weapons that have kept them undefeated this season in a convincing performance. Offensively, they rapped 15 hits, drew five walks and had two batters hit by pitches. Every player had at least one hit and a run scored. The Jags were not retired in order. Joe Davis was solid on the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out four. He did walk seven and hit a batter, but his defense helped keep the fifth-ranked Sals from taking advantage of their opportunities.

Despite scoring 11 times, Appo did not score in four of the six innings. They were held scoreless for the first three frames before plating seven in the fourth, an inning in which they sent 12 men to bat.

The Jags loaded the bases to open the fourth on two singles and an intentional walk. Jacob Conover brought home the first run with a single, and after a popup, Keegan Miller’s infield single scored another. Mason Keene then singled to left, advancing each of the runners another 90 feet and scoring the third run. The next batter, John Jones, had enough of the station-to-station baseball. He lined a 1-1 pitch into the gap in right-center field, and without a fence to stop the ball, Jones was off to the races. He didn’t stop until he crossed the plate with a grand slam, increasing the Jaguars’ lead to 7-0.

Sallies got one back in their half of the fourth. Brendan Pacheco walked with one out, and a single and another walk loaded the bases. Patrick Methlie scored Pacheco with a sacrifice fly to right.

The Jags added to their lead in the sixth, batting around for the second time. Lorenzo Carrier opened the frame with a triple to deep left-center, and he came home when the throw to third sailed out of play. The final two scored on a bases-loaded single by Keene, his fourth hit of the afternoon.

Davis earned his fifth win of the season for Appo. Keene had three RBI, and Jones, Gabe Dermott and Miller each had two hits. The Jaguars (11-0) are at Frawley Stadium on Saturday to meet A.I. DuPont at noon.

Ethan Valentine and Matt Querey each reached base all three times they were up for Salesianum. Sheets was tagged with the loss. The Sals lost for just the second time against seven wins, and they remain at home to host Indian River on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.